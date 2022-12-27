Everett L. Dement, 82, of Leonardtown, MD passed away at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital on Saturday, December 17, 2022. “Lattie”, as he was affectionately known to family and friends, was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County.

As a young boy with a large family, Lattie worked many odd jobs to help his parents support the family, eventually becoming a waterman with his own oyster boat. He later moved on to a long career as a planner and estimator with Public Works. After retirement, he became involved in many projects, which included farming, excavating, and real estate.

Lattie met the love of his life, Vicki Dell in 1987, and they spent 30 happy years together. Lattie often referred to his home as his “little slice of heaven”, enjoying all the wild life that roamed on the property. He especially loved the bald eagles. He enjoyed sharing the ponds and woods on his property with family and friends for hunting, fishing, and family gatherings. For many years, Lattie and Vicki hosted the annual 4th of July event, where family and friends gathered for good eats, fishing, and enjoying the fireworks. Many fond memories were made watching the fairgrounds fireworks display from the perfect spot on Lattie’s slice of heaven. Lattie was well known for the delicious stuffed hams he made every holiday, graciously delivering them to family and friends.

Lattie will always be remembered for his dedication to his family, and his compassion and kindness for those that needed a helping hand. He is loved by his family and many friends and will be greatly missed.

Lattie is survived by his companion, Vicki Dell of California, MD; Sisters Betty J. Dement of Great Mills, Md; Linda L. Blanke (Henry) of Hollywood, MD; Sally S. Raley (David) of Lexington Park, MD; a brother, David A. Dement (Sharon) of Summerville, S.C.; a sister-in-law, Helen C. Dement of Lexington Park, MD; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Lattie was predeceased in death by his parents, Robert C. and Margaret C. Dement of Great Mills, MD and three brothers, Robert C. Dement, Jr. of Lexington Park, MD, John W. Dement of South Carolina, and Dale E. Dement of Valley Lee, MD.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Serving as pallbearers are: Anthony Abell, Claten Burch, Hunter Burch, Bradley Dement, Michael Dement, and Justin Raley. Honorary pallbearers will be his brother, David A. Dement; brother-in-law’s Henry Blanke and David Raley; and longtime friend, Bobby Lynch.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital:

By Mail:

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

Or online at www.stjude.org/give.html

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.