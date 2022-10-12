Everett Leroy Owens, Jr.

Everett L. Owens, Jr., 87, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on October 5, 2022 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD with his loving family at his side.

He was born in January of 1935 in Washington D.C. to the late Everett L. Owens, Sr. and Jeannette M. (Davis) Sanderson.

On February 8, 1954 Everett enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on December 9, 1957. On April 2, 1959 he married his beloved wife, Mary Kathryn Owens in Cheltenham, MD. Together they celebrated over 63 wonderful years of marriage. He was a dedicated firefighter for his entire career with the Washington D.C. Fire Department until his retirement in 1980. Everett was a jack of all trades with many skills. He built seven different homes for his family and also did many home renovations. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader, especially of history. He and his wife enjoyed traveling, and have traveled across the U.S. and to several countries. A favorite destination was trips to Canada. He also enjoyed playing in the ocean with his children and grandchildren, as well as fishing and crabbing. Family was his greatest love, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed taking long walks in the woods with his beloved dog Ginger.

In addition to his beloved wife, Mary, he is also survived by his children: Miriam Kathryn Burcham (William “Bill”) of Mechanicsville, MD, Everett Randolph “Randy” Owens (Maureen) of Charlotte Hall, MD, Rhonda Jeannette Kinder (Tim) of California, MD, Marcia Louise Martone (Vince) of Weston, WV; his sister, Mildred Parrish of District Heights, MD; his grandchildren: Tracy Phillips, Jennifer Slack, Nancy Kinder, Glenn Chin, Matthew Owens, Justin Owens, Buddy Burcham, Kathryn Burcham, Rachel Kinder and Samuel Everett Burcham; nine great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings: Francis Owens, William N. Connick, and Mary Jane Chappelear.

A Graveside Service will be held on October 21, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.