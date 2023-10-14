Expect Increased Black Bear Activity In Maryland This Fall

MARYLAND – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is advising residents about the increased feeding activity of black bears as they prepare for winter hibernation. With the changing leaves and cooling weather, bears are becoming more active in their search for food.

During this time, bears are more likely to cross roads and can be attracted to human-provided food sources, losing their natural fear of people. This can pose a danger to both humans and bears.

To avoid problems, residents and visitors are encouraged to keep bird feeders, pet food, and trash in secure locations that bears cannot access. It is also recommended to delay filling songbird feeders until the winter months to prevent attracting bears.

Karina Stonesifer, the Director of the Wildlife and Heritage Service, emphasizes the importance of keeping bears wild. She states, “Fall is a great time of the year to see bears, but it is still up to Maryland residents and visitors to keep these bears wild.”

While black bears in Maryland are primarily concentrated in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties, they have been known to roam into other northern and central counties. Although rare, incidents of bears in Southern Maryland have been observed, such as the case of a male black bear that was struck and killed by a motor vehicle in St. Mary’s County on July 27, 2016.

Motorists traveling in Maryland’s western counties are reminded to be cautious of bears crossing roads, particularly during October and November, as bears may travel long distances in search of food. Bears will start entering dens in mid-November, with the majority being inside dens by mid-December.

For more information on living with black bears and understanding their behavior, residents are encouraged to visit the Maryland Department of Natural Resources black bear webpage or contact 410-260-8540 or 301-777-2136.

