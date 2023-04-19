Expecting Parents In St. Mary's County Invited To Community Baby Shower

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) invites expecting parents in St. Mary’s County to a Community Baby Shower on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Spring Ridge Middle School-Based Health Center.

This FREE event will offer giveaway items to attendees while supplies last. These items include diapers, baby wipes, bath thermometers, and safe sleep booklets. Special door prizes include strollers, car seats, pack-n-plays, diaper bags, tummy time mats, and nursing boppies. Expecting parents will be connected to community resources and provided with information on maintaining a healthy pregnancy.

“Promoting maternal, infant, and child health is vital to the overall health and wellness of every community. The health department is proud to provide programs that focus on improving access to prenatal care, education on infant care to decrease infant mortality rates, and nurse case management programs that focus on maternal behavioral and mental health,” said Angela Cochran, Director of Health Promotion & Community Services at SMCHD. “This is an opportunity for the community to come together not only to learn about local resources for mothers, babies, and children, but also to connect with other families.”

Registration is preferred, but not required – click here to register.

To learn more about programs and services at SMCHD for infants, children and adolescents, please visit smchd.org/infants-and-children.