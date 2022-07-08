CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – For over 30 years, Dave McDowell has been a devoted member of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. For the last decade, he has been second in command under current Sheriff Mike Evans. However, with Evans’ final term coming to an end, McDowell looks to take the next step in becoming Calvert County’s next Sheriff.

McDowell has lived in Calvert County since 1987 and began working with the Sheriff’s Office in 1991, and has held every rank in the agency. Along with his wealth of experience, McDowell also holds both a Bachelors’s and Masters’s degree in management science from Johns Hopkins University, is a second-generation FBI National Academy graduate, a sitting board member of the Maryland Sheriff’s Association, a sitting board member of the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, and is also a Criminal Justice professor for the College of Southern Maryland and Stevenson University which has allowed him to recruit young adults to join the Sheriff’s Office.

Being Assistant Sheriff for as long as he has, McDowell knows the responsibilities that come with the job and what the community expects from someone in that position.

McDowell has spent his entire career preparing to take it to the next level. But for McDowell, his campaign is about the people of Calvert County and assuring them that he will be serving his community.

“Serving my community has been my life’s work,” McDowell told TheBayNet.com. “As we move forward to the different challenges that society and law enforcement face, I just truly believe that experience matters and there is no real-time for a learning curve when the new Sheriff comes in.”

The biggest goal for McDowell if he became Sheriff would be to sustain and improve the relationship between the sheriff’s office and the people of Calvert County.

“Without the support of the community, the job of being Sheriff is a lot harder,” says McDowell. “We’re in this partnership together, and we need to be open, honest, and transparent with one another, and I believe that I’m the man to get that done.”

McDowell also plans on implementing a Sheriff’s Council, which would help him get feedback on certain things like budgeting and different ideas. Revising certain areas of the performance evaluation systems such as positive citizen contact, community engagement events, and investigation follow-ups.

McDowell’s five main points of his campaign are keeping children safe in our schools, safety on the roadways, advancing the war on drugs, keeping partnerships in the community, and assuring the mental and physical well-being of the staff.

McDowell encourages voters to look at all of the candidates so that they can make an informed decision.

“When you go to the polls on July 19th to elect our next sheriff, I just want people to remember that experience matters.”

This content was sponsored by Dave McDowell for Sheriff. To learn more about our sponsored content options, contact Laura at laura@thebaynet.com