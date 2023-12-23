WALDORF, Md. – No gym, no problem — members of the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) adult independence program (AIP) recently visited White Plains Regional Park to explore its accessible amenities and learn more about how engaging in leisure activities can reap physical benefits.

The AIP is a vocational rehabilitation program for students 18 to 21, who have completed the requirements for a Maryland High School Certificate of Program Completion. AIP students receive instruction that often takes place in the community, learning specific skills firsthand that will help them transition to the workforce and better integrate into their communities outside of school.

Students in the AIP from La Plata, St. Charles and Thomas Stone high schools — along with teachers and instructional assistants (IA) — attended the “Explore and Engage” event at the park in White Plains. While there, they played bocce and cornhole, frisbee golf, played catch with a football and walked a track that allowed for different levels of ability.

“White Plains has an asphalt walking track that is able to be used by people with gate trainers, wheelchairs or walking assistances devices,” Alison Cheney, a CCPS adapted physical education (PE) teacher, said.

The outing was an opportunity to introduce students to leisure activities that can double as exercise.

“Fitness levels in the disability community tend to be lower compared to the general population,” Seth Rak, an adapted PE teacher, said. “It is vital to promote and facilitate physical activities for improved health and wellbeing.”

Adapted PE staff came up with the “Engage and Explore” event to create authentic opportunities for AIP students. “The overarching aim is to continually identify community activities that are accessible and to develop a program that facilitates a smooth transition for students into suitable activities,” Rak said.

It was fun too, Caroline Foster, a special education teacher at St. Charles, said. While the visit to the park gave students a chance to explore new activities, it served as a reunion of sorts. “Students are seeing old friends and making new friends,” Foster said.

Other parks in Charles County have amenities that can be used by people of various physical abilities. Pisgah Park in La Plata has a paved loop, Laurel Springs Regional Park in La Plata has a turf field, an accessible baseball field known as the “Field of Dreams,” and a playground that is accessible for people with disabilities, and Bensville Park in White Plains has an accessible basketball court that could be adapted for various activities.