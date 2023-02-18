Extra Zeros Add Zing To Lottery Player $100,000 Bingo X10 Win

LAUREL, Md. – A scratch-off ticket player from Howard County landed the biggest Lottery win of his life when he made a recent stop at a Laurel convenience store for a beverage, some candy, gum and a Lottery scratch-off.

The lucky ticket that did the trick was a $10 Bingo X10.

“I scratched it in the store, but I thought it was $100. I couldn’t believe it!” the Laurel resident said, adding that he always scans the prize check area of his scratch-offs, even if he doesn’t think he won, just to be certain he isn’t tossing away a winning ticket. This time, the father of four scanned the prize check area on the store’s ticket checker and saw that he had missed several zeros. He really won $100,000!

Next, he rescanned the scratch-off using the Maryland Lottery app and got the same message: $100,000! Only the store clerk at Laurel Food Mart and another customer were near him and both appeared unaware of his big win. The lucky player quietly left the store with his winning scratch-off.

“I went home and sat down to see where was this win,” the player said. He spotted it on the last of the ticket’s eight bingo cards.

The happy winner plans to put his newfound fortune in the bank and will buy his adult daughter a car with some of the funds. He plans to keep playing scratch-offs, Powerball and Mega Millions. His favorite instant tickets are Ravens scratch-offs and the Lottery’s holiday games.

Plenty of prizes remain in the Bingo X10 game, which went on sale in June 2022. There is one more unclamied $100,000 top prize, four $10,000 prizes and more than 340,000 others ranging from $10 to $1,000.

Our winner’s lucky Lottery retailer also shares in the fun. For selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off, Laurel Food Mart at 9107 Marshall Avenue in Laurel earns a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery.