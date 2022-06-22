Facing Overcrowding, Anne Arundel County Animal Shelter Gives Away Free Pets

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Looking for a pet or companion to become part of the family but can’t afford the cost of adoption?

Worry no more, as the Anne Arundel County Animal Shelter in Millersville, Maryland is giving away pets free of charge, starting this week.

In an unprecedented moment where the shelter is at full capacity and can hardly hold another animal, they are now giving away free animals to make space.

The animal is not the only thing free. All necessary shots, the neutering process, and other necessities are completely free of charge as well.

Interested parties will not have to pay a cent to adopt.

The shelter offers a variety of pets to pick from, whether they are common dogs and cats, to smaller and less common companions such as guinea pigs, bunnies, and rats.

To see all available pets for rescue/adoption, check out the shelter’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AACAnimalCareControl/ or visit the shelter’s website at https://www.aacounty.org/departments/animal-control/.

This offer lasts until the shelter has enough room to take in more animals.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.