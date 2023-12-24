FAFSA Opens December 31, Charles County Scholarship Fair Is January 17

LA PLATA, Md. – The U.S. Department of Education recently announced the 2024-25 FAFSA form will open by Dec. 31. Students must submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to apply for financial aid. FAFSA is an application used by most college, universities and other schools for awarding federal, state and college-funded financial aid.

To prepare, students and parents need to create Federal Student Aid (FSA) accounts prior to applying. To create an account, visit studentaid.gov. A video playlist — Preparing for the FAFSA Form — outlining aspects of the FAFSA including understanding and preparing for the process is available on YouTube. To view the playlist, click here.

High school college and career advisors are available to assist students and parents in submitting the FAFSA. FAFSA forms can be submitted starting Dec. 31.

Scholarship fair The Charles County Scholarship Fair will be held in mid-January on the La Plata campus of the College of Southern Maryland (CSM).

Held from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 17, in CSM’s BI Building, the event is an opportunity for college-bound students and their parents to learn about available scholarships and financial aid. Students can learn resume writing tips and attend an essay writing workshop at the fair.

Breakout sessions, including a Xello demonstration and assistance in creating Federal Student Aid (FSA) accounts needed to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), are set for 6:15 and 7:15 p.m. For more information, contact Tricia Holcomb at 301-934-7334 or tholcomb@ccboe.com. CSM is at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.

