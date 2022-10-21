Wheatley Lake – Photo courtesy of Charles County Parks & Recreation

SOUTHERN MARYLAND, Md. – On October 20, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources crews stocked 2,100 trout in Charles and Calvert Counties. Get out for some fishing before the cold weather returns! Happy fishing!

Calvert County:

-Calvert Cliffs Pond: 400 rainbow trout

-Hutchins Pond: 400 rainbow trout

Charles County:

-Hughesville Pond: 400 rainbow trout

-Myrtle Grove Pond: 400 rainbow trout

-Wheatley Lake: 500 rainbow trout

Specific trout stocking details and locations can be found on the DNR trout stocking page.

Anglers should take time to properly identify brook trout, which are not stocked by DNR.

Some stocked streams have seasonal restrictions so anglers should consult the current Maryland Guide to Fishing and Crabbing for all regulations and restrictions.

Information on fishing licenses, trout stamps and other related products are available on the COMPASS portal or the DNR Licensing and Registration Services website.