Family And Dog Escape House Fire In White Plains

WHITE PLAINS, Md. — A local family of three and their dog were forced to evacuate their home after a space heater toppled over and sparked a blaze on the evening of January 19, 2024.

Fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to a home on Kris Drive near Randall Drive at approximately 5:52 p.m. The emergency call was placed by an occupant of the house, who reported that an electric space heater had fallen over and set the house ablaze.

Upon arrival, responding crews discovered a two-story home emitting smoke and visible flames. Firefighters entered the residence and located the fire on the second floor.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, with crews remaining on the scene to check for potential extension of the fire. The power to the home was shut off, and the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) was notified and requested at the scene.

The American Red Cross was also notified to provide assistance to the displaced family.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

With an increase in house fires, be sure to check and test your smoke alarms.

All photos courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.

