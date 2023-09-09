PRINCE FREDERICK, Md – On September 9, 2023 at approximately 2:39 a.m., crews from multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in the 3100 block of Whispering Drive in Prince Frederick.

When the first crew from the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene to the family home, it was reported the fire was showing from the attached garage on the home.

A working task force and tanker task force were requested to the family home. Crews worked diligently for 3 hours containing the fire.

It was reported there were no injuries. We will provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department