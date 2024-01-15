Fans Still Upset About Paying To Watch NFL Game

Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

Football fans across the U.S. are still fired up online about the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game broadcasting exclusively on Peacock.

Joshua Fritz posted on Facebook, “This is a test run for the NFL to force people who watch from home because they can’t afford to go to the games or just can’t go to the games, to pay for their teams’ games. Nothing more than a greedy money grab. I hope it fails.”

Kennynannie Dow posted, “If this goes well for the network the Superbowl is gonna end up pay-per-view! I won’t watch it! Principle!”

This season so far, several NFL games aired exclusively on Amazon Prime, ESPN+, and the new home for NFL Sunday Ticket – YouTube TV.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the NFL and Peacock made a one-year deal worth $110 million to broadcast the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game. Fans in Kansas City and Miami were still able to watch the playoff contest on their local NBC station.

A Peacock subscription is $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year and can be canceled at any time. There is no word yet on how many people actually subscribed for the game and how many have since canceled.

