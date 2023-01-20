DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights.

The deceased driver is 58-year-old Lorenzo Sanders Sr. of Washington, DC.

On January 18, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm, officers responded to the intersection of Addison Road South and Wilburn Drive for a collision involving two vehicles.

The preliminary investigation revealed Sanders was traveling southbound on Addison Road South when for reasons now under investigation, his car crossed the double yellow centerline into the northbound lanes and struck a van. Sanders was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The second involved driver suffered what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Please refer to case number 23-003648.