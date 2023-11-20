GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A motor vehicle crash in Glen Burnie claimed the life of a 59-year-old man on Sunday morning, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The incident occurred on November 19, 2023, at approximately 10:20 a.m., when officers responded to a crash on northbound Route 10, north of E. Ordnance Road. The investigation revealed that a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro traveling northbound on Route 10 sideswiped a 2012 Ford Explorer before leaving the roadway and colliding with a tree.

Tragically, the driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Brian Keith Gibbs, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire officials. Gibbs, a 59-year-old resident of Glen Burnie, Maryland, sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries to the driver or passenger of the Ford Explorer. The driver, a 30-year-old male, and the passenger, a 20-year-old female both from Halethorpe, Maryland, escaped the incident unharmed.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section is currently investigating the crash. Further details will be released as the investigation progresses.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com