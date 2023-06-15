Fatal Motorcycle Accident Prince Frederick Under Investigation

CCSO UPDATE – 20-Year-Old Huntingtown Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On June 14, at approximately 9:12 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Cassell Boulevard in the area of N Cassell Boulevard.

According to reports, a motorcyclist was driving at an excessive speed with no helmet and failed to negotiate a curve on the road. The motorcyclist hit a parked pick-up truck and was pinned under a vehicle. Crews arrived at the scene and found the victim unresponsive.

Firefighters extricated the trapped victim, but despite the efforts of EMS, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police continue to investigate the incident. We will provide updates as they become available.

