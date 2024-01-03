FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Fort Washington early Monday morning.

The victim is 21-year-old Jarreau Sanders of Bowie. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On January 1, 2024, at approximately 3:50 am, officers responded to a shooting in the 7500 block of Blanford Drive. Once on scene, officers were notified Sanders had been shot at that location and was driven to a hospital from the scene. He was pronounced dead a short time later. Two additional adults, one male and one female, were also shot. The male remains hospitalized with critical injuries. The female suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0000049.