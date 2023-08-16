FORESTVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Forestville. The victim is 37-year-old Tyrone Thomas of District Heights.

On August 13, 2023, at approximately 1:35 am, officers responded to the 3700 block of Donnell Drive for the report of a shooting. Thomas was located outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. Two additional adult males were also taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. One of those males remains hospitalized.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances of this shooting and identify the suspect(s).

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0047477. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.