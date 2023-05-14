Father And Son Convicted After Nine-day Trial For A Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

GREENBELT, Md. – A federal jury has convicted Scott Anthony Williams, age 45, of Laurel, Maryland and Taeyan Raymond Williams, age 26, of Morgantown, West Virginia yesterday for a drug trafficking conspiracy and for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Scott Williams was also convicted for conspiracy to destroy and conceal evidence related to these crimes. Both defendants were acquitted of charges related to the armed robbery, and kidnapping resulting in death of their marijuana supplier.

The verdict was announced by Erek L. Barron, United States Attorney for the District of Maryland; Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland State Police; Special Agent in Charge Jarod Forget of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Washington Division; and Special Agent in Charge James C. Harris of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore.

According to the evidence presented at the nine-day trial, from approximately October 2017 until April 6, 2018, Victim 1 sold and distributed marijuana and marijuana products to Scott Williams (“S. Williams”), Taeyan Williams (“T. Williams”), their family members, and associates. S. Willaims and T. Williams sold the products received from Victim 1 to other distributors for resale and to end drug users. The Williams’ also sold and distributed cocaine to Victim 1 for further distribution. As a result of various transactions between the Williams’ and Victim 1, T. Williams and members of his family, including S. Williams, became indebted to Victim 1. According to witness testimony, on April 6, 2018, Victim 1 planned to meet with T. Williams and S. Williams to discuss the debt that they owed to Victim 1, and to provide the Williams’ with marijuana and marijuana products.

As detailed in trial testimony, shortly before that meeting, Victim-1’s supplier in California had a large shipment of marijuana and marijuana products delivered to Victim-1’s storage unit in Jessup, Maryland. The Williams’ were aware that Victim 1 had access to a large amount of marijuana and marijuana products.

Trial evidence showed that on April 5, 2018, and April 6, 2018, Victim 1 retrieved controlled substances from his storage unit in Jessup, Maryland and stayed at a short-term rental property in Baltimore, Maryland. On the afternoon of April 6, Victim 1 traveled from Baltimore to Laurel, Maryland, where S. Williams lived. Location data reflects that at 1:32 p.m., Victim 1 was approximately 1.5 miles from Scott Williams’ residence. On April 6, 2018, at approximately 1:52 p.m., Victim 1 saved a note to a ledger and accounting of controlled substances that Victim 1 sold to T. Williams and monies paid or owed from him, which Victim 1 maintained in his email account.

The government presented evidence that on April 7, 2018, S. Williams and other conspirators drove Victim 1’s vehicle to a Baltimore parking lot where they parked the vehicle, cleaned it, and then drove away in S. Williams’s rented car. Victim 1’s DNA and blood were later recovered from the rear bumper, lift gate, passenger side door frame, and trunk carpeting of Victim 1’s abandoned vehicle. Further, the evidence showed that between 8:37 p.m. on April 6, 2018, and 8:31 p.m. on April 8, 2018, S. Williams used Victim 1’s PIN number to enter the Jessup storage facility. Between April 8, 2018 and June 6, 2018, the defendants hid Victim-1’s drugs in S. Williams’ in Laurel. When law enforcement executed a search warrant at the home on June 6, 2018, they recovered large quantities of marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as four firearms: a 9mm handgun; a 7.62 caliber-rifle; a .38 caliber handgun; and a .25 caliber handgun. A copy of Victim 1’s ledger was also found under S. Williams’ bed in the home. The body of Victim 1 was never located.

Finally, the evidence also proved that between June 6, 2018, and his initial appearance on federal charges in January 2019, S. Williams sought to conceal and destroy evidence related to the ongoing investigation, including by asking an associate to delete information from his electronic storage account and phone.

Scott and Taeyan Williams each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. In addition, Scott Williams faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison for possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine; and a maximum of 20 years in prison for conspiracy to conceal and destroy evidence. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang has scheduled sentencing for Scott Williams on August 22, 2023, and for Taeyan Williams on August 23, 2023.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the Maryland State Police, the DEA, and HSI for their work in the investigation. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Leah B. Grossi, William D. Moomau, and Michael C. Hanlon who are prosecuting the federal case.

For more information on the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office, its priorities, and resources available to help the community, please visit https://www.justice.gov/usao-md/community-outreach.