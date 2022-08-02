COBB ISLAND, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that a father and son are reportedly missing after going out in the Potomac River from Swan Point this afternoon.

At approximately 4:35 p.m. on August 1, first responders were alerted that an incident had taken place in the lower Potomac near green buoy #27. Members of a family of five had reportedly been attempting to swim towards an anchored boat from the shore before experiencing distress.

Another nearby boater was able to assist three of the family members, however one boy and his father went under before the boater could save them.

The missing boy has been described as approximately 10 years old, and was last wearing a blue shirt with red and white on it, along with blue shorts. The man has been described as in his 40s, and was wearing black shorts with white on them, and no shirt.

Of the three patients that were saved, one was identified as a 4-year-old female, and another was identified as a 12-year-old female. No description was provided for the third patient that was reportedly rescued.

Crews from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and the Calvert County Dive Team were called to help search for the two missing patients.

As of 10:00 p.m., search teams have been unable to locate the missing father and son.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

