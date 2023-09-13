Father Goes Missing After Jumping Into Water To Save Son In Mattawoman Creek

MARBURY, Md. – Search and rescue crews continue searching for a father who went missing after jumping into the water to rescue his 8-year-old son in Mattawoman Creek near Smallwood State Park on September 12, 2023, at approximately 10:19 a.m.

According to reports, Marvin Harris and his son were on an inflatable boat when the child fell overboard. Harris immediately jumped in to rescue his son but did not resurface. The child was able to make it to shore.

Crews began searching for Harris and the inflatable boat in the area of the #6 red buoy. The search was conducted by Charles County Volunteers including Tenth District Marine Division, Nanjemoy Marine Division, Potomac Heights Marine Division, Charles County Dive/Rescue, NDW Indian Head Fire, CCSO Marine and K9, Coast Guard, and DNR resources, who searched the entire area where the family was boating. After 4.5 hours, the search was turned over to the DNR Police Department and the incident is now being treated as a “recovery.”

The Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating the incident.

No updates are available at this time.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com