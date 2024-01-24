Fentanyl Pill Ring Busted: Almost 14,000 Pills Recovered, Nine Arrested

RIVERDALE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gang Unit arrested and charged nine suspects in connection with the recovery of nearly 14,000 fentanyl pills and multiple firearms from an apartment in Riverdale.

Following an extensive investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 5400 block of Hamilton Street. During the execution of that warrant on January 18, 2024, investigators recovered 13,825 fentanyl pills, cocaine and three firearms. Detectives arrested nine suspects who were in the apartment at the time.

The nine suspects are identified as: 31-year-old Sean Floyd of Bladensburg

31-year-old Steven Abdul Johnson of Greenbelt

30-year-old Francisco Orellana of Riverdale

22-year-old Antonio Sanchez-Ramirez of Riverdale

28-year-old Javier Reyes-Guzman of Hyattsville

33-year-old Fernando Guzman of Glen Burnie

22-year-old Marbin Hernandez-Alavarez of Riverdale

20-year-old Erick Rivera-Arguera of no fixed address

22-year-old Walter Flores-Mejia of Riverdale

Each of the suspects faces multiple charges to include drug trafficking offenses, firearms offenses and numerous drug-related offenses. The suspects are in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

“I applaud the incredible investigative work by the Gang Unit and the execution of this search warrant by the Emergency Services Team. This was a dangerous scene for our officers and they took nine suspects into custody without incident. We are determined to protect the residents of this county and by recovering nearly 14,000 fentanyl pills before they were able to be sold. Fentanyl is killing far too many Americans and we are determined to arrest those who would bring fentanyl into our community,” said Deputy Chief Zachary O’Lare, Bureau of Investigation.

The investigative work leading to this substantial seizure was made possible through funding provided by the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN) grant awarded by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to detective may call 301-517-2900.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0003807.