Find Your Bus Stop, Supply List, AND MORE For St. Mary’s County Public Schools!

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – The new school year starts Wednesday, August 23! To ensure you and your family are well prepared, here are some helpful links provided by St. Mary’s County Public Schools!

Bus Stop Locator

For more information on transportation, click here.

2023-2024 School Year Calendar

Student Registration & Vaccination Info

For more help on registration and other related services, click here.

Student Handbook

School Lunches, Menus & Meal Plans

Student Accountability Document

Open House Information

For even more info and the School Supply Lists, click here!

