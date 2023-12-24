WALDORF, Md. – Firefighters responded to a structure fire early morning on December 23, 2023, in the 14800 block of Bassford Road. At around 5:23 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene after a 911 caller reported a fire in her fuse box and was advised to evacuate.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a one-story home showing smoke. Fortunately, all occupants of the house were able to escape unharmed.

Firefighters entered the residence and found a light haze throughout the home. The source of the fire was identified as the electrical panel. With prompt action, the fire was quickly extinguished by the responding crews.

In order to secure the power, SMECO (Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative) was called to the scene.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com