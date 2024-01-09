LARGO, Md. – Fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 13200 block of Water Fowl Way early Tuesday morning, January 9, 2024.

At approximately 4:45 a.m., crews arrived at the scene to find a two-story home engulfed in smoke and flames. The fire, which originated in the garage and spread to the roof area, was quickly attended to by firefighters.

Fortunately, three adults inside the residence were alerted by functioning smoke alarms and managed to escape unharmed. The situation was further contained by the activation of the residential sprinkler system, which prevented the fire from spreading to the living areas. One firefighter was transported for evaluation following the incident.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

Updates on the situation will be provided as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Official Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department Page

It is strongly advised to regularly check and test your smoke alarms to ensure they are in proper working order.

