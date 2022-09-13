WHITE PLAINS, Md. — The Maryland State Fire Marshal is reportedly investigating a small fire that was set at a property in White Plains over a week ago.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on September 3, a property owner alerted first responders that their exterior fence had been burned in an odd and bewildering manner.

Five firefighters from the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene to discover the burn markings on the middle of the property’s gate.

The damage was discovered and reported by the homeowner several days after the incident occurred. However, the cause of the burns are still unknown.

Investigators initially ruled the cause as incendiary, and later noted that “the intentionally set fire caused damage to the exterior wooden fence gate.”

The reported damage caused by the fire is estimated to cost $500.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.