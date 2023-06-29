Firefighter Injured In Fatal Leonardtown Fire Recovering At Home

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department reported that firefighter Justin Taylor is recovering at home after suffering injuries during a structure fire that claimed the life of fellow firefighter Brice Trossbach.

In a statement released by the department, they expressed their relief at Taylor’s recovery: “We are pleased to report that Firefighter Justin Taylor is home recovering after sustaining injuries during Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department’s response to a structure fire in Leonardtown on June 27, 2023.”

According to the statement, Taylor sustained second-degree and steam burns while responding to the fire. He was initially taken to MedStar St. Mary’s but was later transferred to the Burn Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. He was released later that evening.

The department expressed their condolences to the family and loved ones of Trossbach, who lost his life while responding to the same fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

