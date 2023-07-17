Firefighter Injured In Waldorf House Fire, Homeowner Hospitalized

WALDORF, Md. – On July 17, 2023 at approximately 8:05 a.m., firefighters and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 13000 block of Hickory Avenue. According to a caller, the basement was on fire from a lit cigarette, and he had evacuated the home.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home, with fire in the basement. Firefighters conducted a primary search of the home and pulled hoses to the rear to the basement to extinguish the fire. The blaze was knocked down and under control within 30 minutes. Firefighters continued to hit hot spots.

Crews established a water fill site near the Washington Gas plant on Gardiner Road.

The homeowner was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, and one firefighter was injured, but required no further treatment at this time.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

