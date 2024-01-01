Firefighter Suffers Minor Burns Battling Waldorf House Fire

WALDORF, Md. – On December 31, 2023, at approximately 4:16 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire on Castletown Court. A 911 caller reported that it was an electric stove fire.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a two-story home with an attached garage engulfed in flames and thick smoke. Firefighters quickly began extinguishing the fire, and within 30 minutes, they had it under control. SMECO was called to the scene to secure the power to the home.

During the operation, an 18-year-old firefighter sustained minor burns and was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to conduct further investigation.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Regularly check and test your smoke alarms.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services and Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Inc.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com