Firefighters Respond To Abandoned House Fire In Drayden

VALLEY LEE, Md. – On January 20, 2023 at approximately 12:36 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 45300 block of Drayden Road. A caller advised the fire was showing from the attic.

Crews arrived and found an abandoned single-story home showing smoke and fire. Firefighters quickly had the fire under control. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Firefighters were able to secure the power to the structure at the circuit breaker box. SMECO was requested to the scene.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to continue the investigation.

