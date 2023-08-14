Firefighters Respond To Early Morning Fire In Lusby

LUSBY, Md. — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in Drum Point early Sunday morning.

On August 13, 2023 at approximately 2:30 a.m., crews were called to the 400 block of Lake Drive, where they found a one-story single family home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly began working to put out the fire. They established the primary water supply at a hydrant located just inside the Chesapeake Ranch Estates and used approximately 4,000 feet of 4” hose to supply the fire ground. Tankers were also brought in to ensure a continuous flow of water.

Crews worked on the scene for over two hours, managing to contain the blaze. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal has been notified and is continuing the investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

