ST. MARY’S CITY, Md – On March 25, 2023 at approximately 7:56 a.m., Fire and rescue personnel responded to the structure fire on Kohut Way.

Crews arrived on scene and found flames through the roof. It was reported the garage roof collapsed.

All occupants were able to escape the home without injuries.

Mattapany Rd is closed for traffic due to the large pretense of fire apparatus.

