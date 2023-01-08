Firefighters Respond To House Fire In St. Mary's

ABELL, Md – On Sunday, January 08, 2023 at approximately 9:37 a.m., Fire and rescue personnel responded to the structure fire in the 38700 block of Dickerson road.

Crews arrived and found a single-story home with fire throughout the home. The homeowner advised a phone caught fire in a bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under control in about 20 minutes and continued to hit the hot spots.

SMECO was requested to the scene to secure power to the home.

All occupants were able to escape the home without injuries. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to continue the investigation.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the occupants of the home.

All photos courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department

