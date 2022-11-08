LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Today, first responders were called to the scene of a outside fire threatening a residence in the 21900 block of Point Lookout Road.

At approximately 11:35 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene to find a large outside fire in the woods spanning about 3 acres and spreading quickly. Crews requested brush trucks to assist with the fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire by noon and continued to check for hot spots. The fire was contained in the woods and did not reach the nearby home.

The water supply fill up was staged at the Weis grocery store in Callaway.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

