PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On December 25, 2023, shortly after 11:00 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene of a devastating house fire in the 2900 block of Honey Cove Court.

The alarming incident was reported by a concerned neighbor who noticed the flames and smoke engulfing the two-story home. Fortunately, the family was not present at the time of the incident.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the second floor of the residence consumed by flames and smoke. Crews worked quickly to bring it under control. As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown, prompting the Office of the State Fire Marshal to initiate an investigation.

The situation is still developing, and we will provide further updates as information becomes available.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com