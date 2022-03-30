Firefighters Respond To Second Alarm Outside Fire Spreading To A Commercial Building

OWINGS, Md. – On March 29, at approximately 10:25 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 100 block of Mt. Harmony Road for the report of a large fire reported outdoors.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the large fire with flames extending into a commercial building. Command started the second alarm, adding additional units to the call. Police assisted with the road closure and traffic direction. Firefighters extinguished the fire and cleared the scene in about 2 hours.

The cause is still under investigation by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department

