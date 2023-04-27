Firefighters Respond To Shed Fire In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – On April 26, at approximately 4:27 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 6900 block of Rose Lane for a structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a shed fully involved. Firefighters quickly got to work extinguishing the fire.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to continue investigating the incident.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is ongoing. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Photo courtesy of the Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department.

