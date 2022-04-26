MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – Today at approximately 11:04 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire at 26349 Old Red Oak Lane. The caller was unable to determine the type of structure it was.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a 10×10 shed fully engulfed in flames, mostly on the ground already.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported.

Just a few minutes later a kitchen fire was reported in Hollywood.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was notified and was requested to the scene to investigate.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

