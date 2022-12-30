Firefighters Respond To Structure Fire At The North Beach Department Of Public Works

NORTH BEACH, Md. – On December 29, 2022 at approximately 7:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a commercial structure fire at the North Beach Department of Public Works, 4030 11th Street.

Crews arrived and found a fire showing from a 40’ x 75’ garage located at the facility.

Firefighters completed the water supply, stretched a backup hose line, and assisted with suppression.

Truck 5, positioned to use the aerial ladder for ventilation. The truck crew went to work placing ground ladders, opening up the building, checking for extension, and cutting a ventilation hole in the roof.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com