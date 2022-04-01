LA PLATA, Md. – This morning at approximately 7:22 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire at 706 Clarks Run Road. A caller reported she was on Route 6 and could see flames coming from the back of a home.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the residential home showing smoke from all sides, and flames from the rear. Firefighters searched the home found and found no occupants. Firefighters knocked and had the fire under control in by 7:52 a.m. One patient was later checked out by EMS on the scene, however no additional treatment was needed.

The fire remains under investigation by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

We will continue to provide any additional updates that we receive.

