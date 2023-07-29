Firefighters Respond To Structure Fire In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On July 28, at approximately 9:28 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire on Point Lookout Road in the area of Chestnut Ridge Road.

According to authorities, the fire started on the rear deck of a single-story home and quickly spread into the structure. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.

Crews worked quickly to contain the fire, which had already spread into the home. They were able to secure power to the house and requested SMCSO to the scene.

Police were also called to the scene to assist with traffic control.

*Road Closure* Point Lookout Road between Whirlwind Rd. and Chestnut Ridge Dr. is closed to traffic in both directions for a structure fire. Use Medleys Neck Road as a detour.

Use caution in the area, firefighters remain on the scene of the fire as of 10:00 pm.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal requested to the scene to continue the investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

