Firefighters Respond To Structure Fire In St. Charles Community

WALDORF, Md. – On August 18, 2022, a structure fire was reported in the unit block of Greystone Circle in St. Charles community of Waldorf. The 911 dispatch center received a call from the homeowner reporting the “rear of the house was on fire.”

At approximately 7:45 a.m., crews arrived at the two-story structure. Smoke was reportedly showing upon arrival, and firefighters requested the incident be upgraded to a “working fire”.

The structure fire assignment was dispatched bringing the Waldorf Volunteers and surrounding departments to the location.

Firefighters reported fire on rear of home with extension to an enclosed addition at the rear of the property.

The working fire upgrade was cancelled soon after, as crews quickly extinguished the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The power was secured by SMECO crews on the scene.

The State Fire Marshal Office arrived on the scene shortly after to conduct an investigation. Units returned for service within the hour.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6832.

We will continue to provide any additional updates that we receive.

All photos courtesy of Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com