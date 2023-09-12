Firefighters Respond To Structure Fire In Swan Point

ISSUE, Md. – On September 10, 2023 at approximately 4:44 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 11000 block of Bachelors Hope Court in Swan Point.

According to a caller, a grill fire on the rear deck had spread to the roof of the home. Upon arrival, crews found a home engulfed in smoke and confirmed that the fire had spread to the attic.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and continued with overhaul. Crews worked on the scene for almost two hours. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photos courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department and Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.

