INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On April 11, 2023 at approximately 5:38 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 5800 block of Oak Forest Court. A caller stated, ‘The theater room in the basement was on fire, everyone evacuated and is outside”

Crews arrived to find a two-story home with fire and heavy smoke showing from the basement entrance. The fire continued to spread to the upper floors of the home.

Firefighters had the fire under control and extinguished within an hour. A secondary search of the home was negative. Crews operated on the scene for over 2 hours. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to continue the investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photos courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com