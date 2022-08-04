LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – This morning first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire at the townhouses on Valley Estates Drive.

At approximately 10:12 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived at the townhouse to find the structure showing smoke and fire from the second floor.

The attack group advised the fire started on the outside of the structure. No injuries have been reported.

We will continue to provide any additional updates that we receive.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com