Firefighters Respond To Two Large House Fires In St. Mary's, Two Nights In A Row

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On December 21, 2022 at approximately 12:38 a.m., first responders were alerted to a structure fire in the 29600 block of Donna Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large fire that was throughout the single-story home with an attached garage. All occupants escaped the structure, uninjured, prior to the Fire Departments arrival.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 40 minutes. Crews from multiple departments assisted with fire attack. SMECO was requested to the scene to secure the power to the home.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to continue the investigation.

This is the second night in a row, firefighters responded to a large house fire in St. Mary’s County. At approximately 2:40 a.m., on December 20th, crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 16100 block of Bradburn Lane in Ridge.

Units from Ridge Volunteer Fire Department first on the scene found a one-story single-family home with fire showing. The homeowner in Ridge suffered minor burns from the December 20, house fire.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department