Firefighters Spot Camper On Fire In Indian Head

Photo courtesy of Chief 11a

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On January 12, 2023 at approximately 11:44 a.m., Naval District Washington Truck 20 was traveling down Livingston Road when they spotted a camper on fire in the 6300 block of Raymond Augustus Place.

Additional crews from Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department arrived and assisted NDW Truck 20 with extinguishing the fire.

Crews searched the camper and confirmed it was unoccupied at the time. No injuries have been reported.

Photo courtesy of Chief 11a

The fire was reportedly caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

