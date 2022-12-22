First Responders Host Parade In Prince Frederick For Child With Brain Tumor

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Last night, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies were honored to take part in a First Responder parade in Prince Frederick for local resident, 9-year-old Jaylyn Almond, who was recently (11/28) diagnosed with Medulloblastoma (Brain Tumor).

The organization Patches For Peds makes tapestry quilts for children who are terminally ill and/or have cancer. Jaylyn was presented with the organization’s 1000th hand-made quilt with patches from Fire Departments around the world during the parade. Jaylan you have been surrounded by the strength of our Public Safety Heroes.

Thank you to the North Beach VFD, Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department, Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, St Leonard Volunteer Fire Department, Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad CO. 4, and Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies for showing Jaylan love from our community.

You are not fighting alone…