LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – At approximately 9:55 a.m. on June 11, emergency personnel responded to Great Mills Road at the intersection of North Essex Drive for a reported serious motor vehicle accident.

Upon arriving at the scene, crews found a two-vehicle accident with one overturned on its side with occupants trapped. Firefighters quickly worked on stabilizing the overturned vehicle and removing the roof to extricate the injured patients.

In total, five occupants were found to be injured, one required a MEDEVAC due to injuries. MSPAC Trooper 2 arrived and transported the patient to a local trauma center for treatment. The remaining four patients were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com