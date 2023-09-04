Five-Run Fifth Carries Blue Crabs To Victory

GASTONIA, NC – The Blue Crabs had dropped the series’ first two games against the Gastonia Honey Hunters. Southern Maryland looked to bounce back, and they were pitching their strikeout leader, Ian Kahaloa, for a Sunday day game.

The Blue Crabs were handled with the challenge of facing Zach Mort, and the Crabs scored first, with Khalil Lee hitting a sacrifice fly to center field and Jack Sundberg crossing the plate. Later, a balk from Mort forced Khalil Lee home to score, and the Crabs were ahead 2-0.

The fifth inning is when things opened for the Blue Crabs. The fifth inning had two scoring plays; Khalil Lee pulled a ball through the right side of the infield for a pair of runs to score. After a walk to Alex Crosby, Jimmy Kerrigan homered for the fourth day in a row and put the finishing touches on a five-run inning.

Ian Kahaloa would last 6.1 innings, struck out seven, and allowed just one earned run. Jacques Pucheu and Jim Fuller would bridge him to a win with seven strikeouts combined between the two. Khalil Lee had five RBIs to tie his season high with the Blue Crabs.

Southern Maryland cruised to an 11-2 win to get back into the series. Kahaloa notched his 10th win of the year, and the Blue Crabs remain two games out of first place with a 27-23 record in the second half. Spencer Johnston will close out the series with the first pitch being at 6:35 p.m., and the live stream is going to be on FloBaseball.